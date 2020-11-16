Congressman Tom Reed condemns Governor Cuomo’s vaccine antics

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Congressman Tom Reed and Governor Andrew Cuomo are not seeing eye to eye when it comes to getting a vaccine for the state of New York.

Congressman Reed weighed in on Governor Cuomo’s decline to a vaccine for residents of NYS as soon as it’s readily available.

We are appalled by Governor Cuomo’s continued insistence on undermining a COVID-19 vaccine, the integrity of the FDA, and the hundreds of incredible scientists who have dedicated their lives to serving the American people.

Numerous public health experts have noted the Governor’s efforts are not only wrong and unethical, [but] they are [also] fundamentally dangerous, and they put people’s lives in jeopardy. Tom Reed, New York 23rd District Congressman

Governor Cuomo denied the trump administrations offer for a vaccine Friday.

Cuomo said in a Saturday press conference, the main thing we need to do is “develop confidence in people to take the vaccine.” New York State, among other states, have set up independent panels that consist of experts who can review the FDA’s approval and build confidence.

Cuomo emphasized these independent panels would not mean that it will take longer for a vaccine to be distributed.

The panels won’t be doing any tests on the vaccine. They will only review what the FDA approved.

According to Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Cuomo, Pfizer didn’t accept any federal money to develop the vaccine. They weren’t part of the federal government’s Operation Warp Speed.