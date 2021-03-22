Congressman Tom Reed apologizes for behavior

ELMIRA, NY – Congressman Tom Reed is apologizing for his behavior which lead to a sexual misconduct allegation against him.

The Republican, whose district includes most of Tioga County, blames alcoholism and says he will neither run for re-election to Congress nor pursue a bid for New York Governor that he was considering.

As Tara Lynch of our sister station in Elmira shows us, Reed is accused of groping a lobbyist back in 2017.

Congressman Tom Reed is under fire for sexual misconduct.

After Nicolette Davis came forward to the Washington Post Friday.

On her first networking trip as a lobbyist in 2017, Davis said she was next to the Congressman when she felt his hand on her back at a pub in Minneapolis.

She urgently texted a coworker, describing the situation as “a drunk Congressman is rubbing my back…help help.”

She claims Reed’s hand was outside her blouse when she felt him unhook her bra.

She also says his hand then moved to her thigh and continued to move up her leg.

Davis had to ask for help to remove the Congressman from the table and out of the restaurant.

Reed declined to comment to 18 News and said to the Washington Post “this account of my actions is not accurate.”

The story comes as Representative Reed is considering a run for New York Governor against sitting Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is facing numerous allegations of sexual harassment.

Davis’ story was reported to the post a week before Tom Redd’s interview on Fox News where he said he was considering a run for Governor.

Her story was supported by another person who was at the bar that night.

The unidentified witness says Reed was visibly intoxicated and was asked to leave the restaurant.

Now local politicans are reacting.

“Just because women are coming forward, does not mean it’s all the sudden, you know conspiracy theory and it’s a grab for anyone in power,” says Anna Kelles, NYS Assembly District 125.

“Well I have not read the report but I have heard of the allegations. Obviously they are serious allegations and they should be fully investigated,” says Senator Kirsten Gillbrand.

“Certainly was very surprised to hear the allegations. I mean these types of situations are very disappointing. I think what we need to do now is to hear from Tom Reed,” says Tom Santulli, Former Chemung County Executive.