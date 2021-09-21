Congressman Sherwood Boehlert passes away

Former Congressman Sherwood “Sherry” Boehlert has passed away at the age of 84.

Boehlert was a moderate Republican from the Utica area, known for his work protecting the environment including addressing the problem of acid rain in the Adirondacks.

He served 24 years in the House and his district was reconfigured several times, making Boehlert the representative for New York’s 25th, 23rd and 24th Districts which generally included Chenango County and even northern portions of Broome.

He retired at the end of 2006.