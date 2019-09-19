Congressman Reed passes out before live interview

WASHINGTON DC-Tense moments in Washington DC earlier today as Congressman Tom Reed of Corning passed out before doing a live interview.

Reed was preparing for a live interview with Fox Business Network in Cannon House when he collapsed at around 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

Reed reportedly wasn’t feeling well before his live hit and actually passed out and hit his head on the marble that encases the Rotunda.

He was unconscious for a moment and then jolted back.

The Republican was escorted out of this building and taken to George Washington University Hospital where he’s reportedly in great condition.

His staff is not sure what caused him to lose consciousness and they’re waiting to hear more from the doctors.