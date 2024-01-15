BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Republican Congressman Marc Molinaro announced that he is running for reelection.

Molinaro is the Congressman for New York’s 19th District and says that he is running for reelection to address upstate New York’s high cost of living, public safety concerns, and to make sure all walks of life are included and have a seat at the table.

Molinaro made the announcement during a virtual news conference this afternoon.

He says if re-elected, he will continue to fight for families, farmers and small businesses.

Molinaro touted the 31 provisions that he helped pass throughout his freshman year in Congress, and says that it’s just the beginning.

Congressman Marc Molinaro says, “What we’re going to do is build on that success and to grow those relationships, so that everyone, no matter where you live in this district, knows that you’ve got somebody fighting and working for you. And that for me is what is critically important and what drives us every day. How do we make a difference for you and that fight continues.”

The 19th district covers Broome, Tioga, Chenango and Tompkins Counties.

Molinaro expects that the upcoming election will feature a rematch with his Democratic opponent Josh Riley.