Congressman Antonio Delgado is looking to connect with his constituents over the phone.

Delgado, whose district stretches from the Hudson Valley through the Catskills and includes the Broome County Town of Sanford, is holding a telephone town hall tomorrow at 5:30 PM.

Residents of the 19th Congressional District can participate by calling 855-905-3295 or they can listen in on Delgado’s Facebook page.

This will be the Democrat’s 65th town hall since taking office in 2019.