Congressman Chris Collins pleads guilty

Western New York Congressman Chris Collins has handed in his letter of resignation as he prepares to accept a plea deal on charges of insider trading.

The Republican’s letter of resignation was submitted to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office today and will become official tomorrow.

Meanwhile, a change of plea hearing for Collins, his son Cameron and Stephen Zarsky is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon in Manhattan.

Previously, all three pleaded not guilty in the insider trading case against them.

Collins, an early and strong supporter of President Trump, served on the board of Innate Immunotherapeutics Limited, an Australian biotechnology company.

According to a criminal complaint, Collins learned of the negative results of some clinical trials, and told his son Cameron about the results before they were released to the public.