Congressman Brindisi feels confident after successful campaigning

The current incumbent for New York’s 22nd Congressional District, which includes Binghamton, is feeling good about his campaign heading into Election Day.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi says he feels his campaign has done a good job of getting his message across to voters. He highlights his efforts to get 6 bills approved by President Trump, in a congress that is about as divided as it could be. He says some of them have helped veterans get more services, lower health insurance taxes, and more. The member of the Problem Solvers Caucus says there is a clear comparison between himself and his opponent.

NY District 22 Congressman Anthony Brindisi says, “I believe I’ve bee able to show over the last two years how working in a bipartisan manner you can actually achieve some things in Washington and get some things done for the people here in the Southern Tier. I’ll continue to do that over the next two years if the voters would honor me with their support on Election Day.”

Brindisi says he and the rest of the Problem Solvers Caucus have been working on a stimulus package that could pass in the Senate.

He adds that he thinks the country can rebound economically without having to shut down to take care of COVID-19.