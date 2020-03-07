Congressman Anthony Brindisi meets with V.P. Pence to discuss COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. – In New York, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to thirty-three.

They remain clustered in downstate with twenty-six cases in Westchester County, four in New York City, two in Rockland and one on Long Island.

Congressman Anthony Brindisi met with Vice President Mike Pence, the Trump administration’s point person on coronavirus response, earlier this week at the White House.

Brindisi praised the bipartisan effort that lead to the passage of an $8.3 billion package to address the spread of the disease.

“Our front line is our county departments of health, our state department of health. This will help them combat the virus there at the local level. Our hospitals are in need of more testing equipment, more masks and other things to be able to treat and prevent this virus,” Brindisi said.

Brindisi says the money will also be used to help pay medical bills of infected patients who can’t afford to pay.