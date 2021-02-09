Congressional problems from NY-22 reviewed

ALBANY, NY – Now that the 22nd Congressional election is finally over, attention turns to what went wrong and what can be done to keep it from happening again.

Andrew Donovan of our sister station in Syracuse spoke with a professor who closely followed the race for some context.

“This is certainly material.”

When he’s ready, Utica College Professor Luke Perry could write a sequel to his book on the 2018 Midterm Elections, with what happened in 2020.

“What stands out to me in, how many different instances, electoral law wasn’t followed. the more questions I ask, the more people say election commissioners and their staff aren’t knowledgeable in the law that guides how they do their job,” says Perry.

The Supreme Court Justice made it clear there’s no evidence of voter fraud, but blames administrative mistakes by the Boards of Elections and in some cases, voter error, in some ballots not counting.

Brindisi writes, “Sadly, we may never know how many legal voters were turned away at the polls or ballots not counted due to the ineptitude of the Boards of Election, especially in Oneida County.”

“Do you think the Oneida county commissioners should continue in their jobs? I’m empathic to the challenges of being a elections commissioner during a pandemic and new voting reforms to make voting safer. people who are in positions of power and serving the public, if its well documented they haven’t done their job over the course of an election, they I anticipate they face pressure to resign, and I think they should,” says Andrew Donovan of WSYR.

The race is over but people will be hearing about NY-22 for years to come.

Today, the County Executive of Oneida County, where most of the counting problems occurred, asked Governor Cuomo to remove Oneida’s 2 Election Commissioners.

Only Cuomo has the authority to relieve them of their duties.