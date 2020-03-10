Congress calls for Minor League Baseball study

Washington, D.C. – Major League baseball continues to look at a plan to shrink its minor league system by forty-two teams, including the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright reports on the latest effort to strike out the plan.
by: Morgan WrightPosted: / Updated:
Washington, D.C. – Major League baseball continues to look at a plan to shrink its minor league system by forty-two teams, including the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.
NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright reports on the latest effort to strike out the plan.