Confusion over unemployment application delays payments

BINGHAMTON, NY – Nexstar Media was able to assist a Binghamton man with getting his unemployment problem resolved.

Taris Kevii lost his job at Journeys shoe store when the pandemic forced the closing of the Oakdale Mall.

Kevii says he applied online soon after, but did not realize that he had to recertify on a weekly basis.

He says he’s struggled to get by ever since.

Kevii says he got a call from the state Department of Labor two hours after speaking with us.

He’ll now be receiving all of the back benefits owed to him on Wednesday.

“I know for a fact that there were a lot of other people because my friend yesterday told me that she was just getting their unemployment straightened out. And she didn’t know that she has to do it every week either. Imagine how many other people besides us two who didn’t know,” he says.

Kevii says he plans to return to his job at Journeys as soon as the mall is allowed to reopen.