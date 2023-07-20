JOHNSON CITY, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A local running group is celebrating the city’s long-time carousal tradition with a 5k road race.

Confluence Running Events will be hosting its Second Annual CFJ Carousel 5K run on July 22 at 10 a.m. The race is in conjunction with Carousel Day and all participants will receive a custom shirt, finisher’s medal, and a post-race festival with over 70 vendors, food and entertainment.

Carousel Day is an event sponsored by the Johson City Rotary to pay homage to the history of carousels in the Greater Binghamton area. Deemed the ‘Carousal Capital of the World,’ Binghamton is home to six carousals, the largest being in CFJ Park. A portion of the race’s proceeds go directly back to the Rotary to support their efforts in keeping our Johnson City beautiful.

Runners can pick up their packets early on July 20 and 21 at Confluence Running on Oakdale Road in Johnson City from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Those who are unable to make early pickup can pick up their packets starting at 8:30 a.m. on race day.

Presented by Visions Federal Credit Union, cash prizes will be presented to the top three overall male and female winners, as well as the top three male and female masters winners.

Confluence Running is a local organization that promotes fun community health by presenting a variety of races, themed runs and running events, running clubs, fitness events, and more.