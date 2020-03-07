Confirmed Coronavirus case surfaces in Wayne County, Pennsylvania

CARBONDALE, PA – The novel coronavirus which causes the respiratory illness dubbed COVID-19 is creeping closer to Binghamton with a new confirmed case only an hour away in Pennsylvania.

PA Governor Tom Wolf announced today that the state has its first two cases of presumed coronavirus, one of them in Wayne County which is to the north and east of Scranton.

The patient is an adult male who is currently in his home in isolation.

The man recently traveled to a European country where COVID-19 is present.

“The risk is very low from this. It’s been in the media a lot but risk is very low. Keep in mind that your risk of flu is much higher, there are many more deaths from flu every year,” says Dr. James Cruse.

Cruse says that on Wednesday the man came to be tested at the health center in Carbondale which is about an hour drive from Binghamton.

The other case in Pennsylvania is in Delaware County near Philadelphia.

That patient had also traveled to an area with a COVID-19 outbreak so neither are considered cases of community spread of the disease.