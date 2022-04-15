PORT CRANE, NY – Cones has opened in Port Crane on Route 369 near the exit off Interstate 88.

Located in a log cabin retrofitted by Lexren Construction, the ice cream shop had its grand opening on Wednesday.

Owners Troy Rohmann and Kelly Philhower also operate the restaurant and bar Beer Thirty on Upper Court Street in Kirkwood.

Cones serves hard and soft ice cream, with flavor burst available for the soft serve.

It also has shakes, floats, sundaes, flurries and sweet treats for pets.

Philhower says Port Crane residents are excited to have an ice cream shop again.

Owner Kelly Philhower says, “We had people driving through weeks before we even opened, hundreds of people. So, I think people are excited for it. It’s good to have. Every town needs an ice cream shop.”



Cones is strictly walk-up and has an outdoor seating area with a fire pit.

Until the end of the school year, its hours will be 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, noon to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

This weekend, the Easter Bunny will be on hand Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for pictures and handing out goodies.

For more information, go to this Facebook page.