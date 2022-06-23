OWEGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tioga County’s Concerts in the Park series will return on June 29th at 7:30 p.m.

The Basin Street Jazz Band will kick things off featuring America’s original art form. After the concert there will be a fireworks show that begins at 9:30 p.m.

Hickories Park in Owego will host a different concert each Wednesday from June 29th through August 3rd.

2022 Concerts in the Park schedule:

  • BASIN STREET JAZZ BAND               June 29, from 7:30 – 9:30 pm + Fireworks
  • JESS NOVAK & BEN WAYNE              July 6, from 7 – 9 pm
  • TOM JOLU                                          July 13, from 7 – 9 pm
  • HOT DOGS & GIN                               July 20, from 7 – 9 pm
  • JOHN MANFREDI BAND                    July 27, from 7 – 9 pm
  • NEXT TO KIN                                      August 3, from 7 – 9 pm

In the event of poor weather, the concerts will move to Owego Elks Lodge at 223 Front Street, Owego.