BINGHAMTON, NY – Trinity Memorial Church in Binghamton has joined forces with the Madrigal Choir to honor the season with sacred music.

The combined choirs along with New York City organist Bill Trafka and several soloists are presenting “Forsaken of Man,” an American Lenten Passion by Leo Sowerby.

The cantata in 4 parts tells the story leading up to Christ’s crucifixion, including some commentary on the passion.

Trafka is retired from being the Director of Music and Organist at Saint Bartholomew’s Church in New York.

He says he enjoys traveling and performing in other houses of worship.

“I would not have been able to do this had I still been at Saint Bartholomew’s. The piece is so demanding as an accompaniment it took months to learn. But it was worth every single note, every single minute,” says Trafka.

Trafka says the 1939 composition has an eclectic style with dark, lyrical and dramatic moments.

And he says the church provides a setting that elevates the piece.

The performance is this Sunday at 6 P-M inside Trinity Memorial Church on Main Street in Binghamton.

A free will offering will be accepted.