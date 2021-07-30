Community support for Vestal Little League is unmatched

VESTAL, NY – The 12-U Vestal Little League team is facing off against Merrick Bellmore today.

This team of 13, 12 year olds has fought hard to win the district and section tournament.

They’re currently playing in the New York State tournament just outside of Rochester.

A lot of fans and family do their best to travel with the team, and for the most part the team has a decent fan base at each game.

Jason Carlton is the father of Vestal’s Seth Carlton.

He says the Vestal fan base is unmatched.

“I know there is huge number that are streaming. Last night the stream went down in the 6th inning and the texts started to erupt on all of our phones and that’s when you realize ‘wow we still have a huge fan base that’s watching,” he said.

Vestal fell to Mid Island in extra innings Wednesday night, but Carlton says it was very close.

If they can secure the win today, that will send them to the state semifinals tomorrow.

Carlton says the fans have been so supportive of the team and it’s a great things to see.

He also says he predicts that Vestal will face off against Mid Island for the final on Sunday.