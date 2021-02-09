Community rallies around family who lost home in large fire, how to donate

ENDICOTT, NY – The village of Endicott is rallying around a family in their own community in the wake of a devastating fire.

Back on January 27th, a fire ripped through a home at 325 Odell Avenue in the village.

The fire began on the front porch and quickly spread through the 3-story house.

While the 5 inhabitants of the house, and their 2 dogs, made it out safely, they tragically lost 2 cats and all of their belongings.

Later that day, a Go Fund Me page was started on behalf of the family with a goal of 25-thousand dollars.

Since then, they have already exceeded their goal total, and are closing in on $26,000.

Austin Howell, one of the sons who lived in the home, says the outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming.

“My family is very humbled and grateful for all of the outreach and help that our family has been given. We are blessed and thankful for each person who has donated,” says Howell.

The family has received numerous donations, including some as high as 1-thousand dollars.

If you would like to donate to the Howell family, you can go to GoFundMe.com/Howell-Lalli-house-fire.

According to Endicott Police, the cause of the fire is currently unknown.