PORT DICKINSON, NY – The death of a Port Dickinson teenager rocks the Chenango Valley school community.

According to an obituary posted on DignityMemorial.com, 19 year-old Rebecca Mercik passed away on Tuesday.

Mercik was a 2020 CV graduate and SUNY Broome student studying biochemistry.

She was also a long time, accomplished dancer at the Dance Connection and had gone on to join the American Tap Company.

Her family donated her organs to “continue to spread sunshine, hope and a sense of happiness.”

The obituary goes on to say, “Rebecca had a quirky sense of humor, a deep love for the color pink, and a unique, silly and one-of-a-kind personality.”

Mercik’s father, Jim, is a math teacher at CV High School.

She’s also survived by her mother Amy, twin sister Abby and brother Gavin.

A spokesperson for Chenango Valley says the district is allowing the family to grieve in private. Dance Connection owner Ann Szymaniak tells NewsChannel 34 that she expects numerous tributes to take place in the near future for Mercik, who performed her first dance solo at the age of 7.

Funeral arrangements are being made through the Wm. R. Chase and Son Funeral Home in Port Dickinson with calling hours scheduled for 9:00 to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, followed by a funeral service at Ogden Hillcrest United Methodist church at 1:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations payable to The Rebecca Mercik Scholarship.

Checks can be sent to Visions FCU, 24 McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760 c/o Member Operations.