The invasion of Ukraine has created concern in Otsego County residents and donors of the Community Foundation of Otsego County (CFOC).

The CFOC has been working with upstate regional non-profits to organize the resettlement of as many as five-thousand Ukrainian refugees.

The CFOC is also supporting The Otsego Refugee Resettlement Coalition; a volunteer group of local residents from across Otsego County who have come together to build the infrastructure needed to welcome refugees.

Working closely with The Center, a well-established refugee resettlement organization in Utica, NY, the Coalition’s goal is to make it possible for those displaced by war and hardship to find new homes where they can prosper and add to the vitality of our region.

The Coalition is seeking safe and affordable apartments or rental houses for six months to one year at a time in Oneonta, NY, Cooperstown, and along the twenty-eight corridor bus route. The housing options must include a kitchen. For more information, please contact Debra Marcus or Marti Swords-Horrell.

If you would like to contribute to the CFOC’s mission, you can visit the website www.cfotsego.org, go to the “Gift Designation” dropdown menu, and select “Ukraine Relief.” One-hundred percent of the funds will be sent to those area non-profits working on Ukrainian resettlement.

The Community Foundation of Otsego County is available to respond to all questions regarding philanthropy. Reach the CFOC by email at contact@cfotsego.org or via phone at 607-286-3750.