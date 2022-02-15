BINGHAMTON, NY – Sick of staying home all winter long?

The Broome County Public Library offers a variety of activities and classes to help you beat the winter blues.

Adults can join in the following:

Beginner Yoga

This class is taught every Wednesday from 5 to 6. All you need to bring is a yoga mat or large towel and your mask! Register the Friday before each session here.

Coloring Club

Looking for some fun where you don’t have to think too hard? Coloring Club meets every Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30. Bring your own supplies, or chose from the coloring sheets and pencils the library has.

Other activities at the library include a Knitting Group and book clubs that are welcome to everyone.

If you’re a fan of short stories, you can always pop by the Hungry Ear, which is a dramatic reading of a short story by a member of the community. The next Hungry Ear is on February 28 from 5:30 to 6:30.

Keep up with everything at bclibrary.info