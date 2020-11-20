Community COVID-19 cases

There have been more exposures to COVID-19 in our area.

The Broome County Health Department says a person who was at the Greater Binghamton Sports Complex on Airport Road on November 8th and 10th has tested positive for the virus.

They were there from 5 to 7 on the 8th, and 8 to 10 on the 10th.

The Broome County Health Department also warns of a COVID positive person at 205 Dry on State Street in Binghamton on November 14th.

They were there from 6 to 9 PM.

The Broome County Health Department also warns of a COVID positive person at the Thai Time Restaurant on Front Street in Binghamton from November 14th through the 17th.

The person was there on the 14th from 11 to 3, the 15th from 11 to 9 PM, the 16th from 11 to 9:30, and the 17th from 11 to 9.

Anyone who may have been exposed during these times is asked to self-quarantine for two weeks.