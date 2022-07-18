ALBANY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that SUNY and CUNY community colleges will be receiving funding to support pathways into the cannabis industry.

5 million dollars in funding is going to community colleges in New York to create short-term employment options for the industry.

Selected schools will also work alongside local employers to receive their input on the developing curriculum.

The cannabis industry is a projected to become a multi-billion dollar industry that will provide tens of thousands of jobs.