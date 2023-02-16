BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Is it ever considered too young to get a head start with searching for job?

The Calvin Coolidge Elementary PTA held Community Career Day for its students yesterday.

Representatives from a variety of careers and industries were at the school and gave presentations about their jobs, what it entails, and how you can start preparing for it.

There was a scientist, an astronomer, mail carrier, cake decorator, firefighter, banker, zoologists, yoga instructor and more.

The Co-president of the Calvin Coolidge PTA, Ann-Marie Bogart says that it can’t hurt to get the youth to start thinking about their careers sooner rather than later.

“I think it’s good for the kids to start thinking about it at the 3rd, 4th, 5th grade level, because then they can choose their path in life. They might want to go into a trade, or they might want to do a special career and they can tailor their studies, like maybe read certain books or do certain things to help them out in the future for that particular job.”

Prior to Career Day, the students filled out a survey, and identified their top 3 preferences in terms of jobs.

She says the most popular option was the cake decorator, where students got to decorate and eat their own cupcakes.

Bogart says that moving forward, she hopes to bring in even more industries and continue to diversify the options