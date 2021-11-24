“Come Back Friday” toy drive at Mirabito

BINGHAMTON, NY – An annual toy drive is back this Friday, but it’s changing its name.

The Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton is teaming up once again with Mirabito for the 14th annual Toys for Tots drive.

Formally known as Give Back Friday, it is now being called Come Back Friday as this is going to be their biggest event yet.

This Friday, community members are encouraged to visit the Mirabito across from Target on the parkway any time between 10 and 1.

Mirabito is having their gas sale and Santa will be there collecting toys as well.

Vice President of CCGB, Katie Carpenter says this event is so important for many reasons.

“I think we thought last year would be the worst of it, but this year we’re actually seeing there’s even more need in our community. So we really thought it was important to bring all of our events back and make sure we can help as many families as possible,” says Carpenter.

Friday evening from 6 to 10, people are encouraged to go to the Old Union Hall for another event.

Donations for that are $20 if you didn’t purchase a raffle ticket, and you can bring an unwrapped toy as well.

All toys will be donated to the local Toys for Tots.