Come Back Friday event collects donations for Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton

VESTAL, NY – What was formerly known as Give Back Friday for the past thirteen years, is now being called Come Back Friday.

Children’s Charity of Greater Binghamton decided to change the name since they couldn’t have this drive in person last year.

From 10 AM to 1 PM, they were at the Mirabito across from Target with Santa collecting monetary donations and toys for the local Toys for Tots.

Mirabito even had their gas sale again as another incentive for people to come and donate.

Chair of the Board, Sue Bucci says it’s great to be able to partner with Mirabito and bring this event back to in person again.

“It’s the comradery it’s the people that come every year, it’s working with Mirabito and being here and just being able to be with people. So really it’s important that we’re coming back and celebrating again and it gives us that feeling of being out in the community and helping,” she said.

Bucci says if you couldn’t make it earlier, you can go to the Old Union Hall this evening, and they will be accepting donations there as well.

She added that all funds and toys raised do stay local.

For more information about the later event or how to donate, you can find them on Facebook.