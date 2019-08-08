Columbus Park brightens up thanks to Mosaic Mafia’s latest project

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – A local park looks a bit brighter today.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David joined members of the Mosaic Mafia to unveil their latest project at Columbus Park.

The program is a partnership between the City, Jablon Studios, and BOCES Summer Youth Employment Program.

The students in the Mosaic Mafia get paid to work 24 hours a week, for five weeks to help create beautiful mosaics for various locations in the city.

David says the summer youth employment programs are great tools to help the local youth learn valuable skills.

“We want to invest in the youth of our community. The youth are our future. We want to provide opportunities not only for employment but to learn. What it’s like to work in an environment and be an employ and work as part of a team. The teamwork approach, working together with a project manager like Emily and other colleagues,” David says.

The project was the second phase of a project to beautify the entrance of Columbus Park with the first being completed in 2017.

Funding for the $10,000 project comes from the City’s allocation of Community Development Block Grant Funds and BOCES.