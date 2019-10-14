Columbus Day parade interrupted by jail protesters

BINGHAMTON, N.Y – Shortly after the parade started, it was disrupted by about 2 dozen protesters who blocked the procession at the corner of Court and Hawley Streets.

The activist group Progressive Leaders of Tomorrow, or PLOT, took credit for organizing the demonstration which left parade participants, including several marching bands, standing around for several minutes waiting for police to clear the scene.

PLOT says it was protesting what it calls inhumane and deadly conditions at the Broome County Jail.

It says the jail is responsible for 10 inmate deaths since 2011.

Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder has said previously that the jail was not at fault in any of those instances and that the inmates died of natural causes.

PLOT says 4 of its members were arrested for disorderly conduct.

Once the intersection had cleared, Binghamton Mayor Rich David took to the public address microphone to rebuke the protesters.

“We’re not going to let anybody rain on our parade, no matter how much they try. So, enjoy your time at the downtown City of Binghamton lockup, we’re getting this parade back started right now,” said David.