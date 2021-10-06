Columbus Day Parade and Italian Festival returns for 2021

BINGHAMTON, NY – The music returns to Downtown Binghamton streets once again as the annual Columbus Day Parade comes back after a one year hiatus.

Binghamton Mayor Rich David announced the return of the parade, Tournament of Bands and Italian Festival.

And, once again, the red stripe will be painted in the middle of the street and downtown will be adorned with Italian flags.

This year, David says there will be increased police presence to make sure families feel safe.

David, who is part Italian himself, says this event brings thousands of people downtown every year.

“Certainly a very festive time to highlight Italian American culture, history, heritage, of which the City of Binghamton and Broome County host a very large and active Italian American community,” says David.

The festivities happen on Monday, and begin with the raising of the Italian flag outside City Hall at 10 AM.

The parade starts at 11, near the intersection of Main and Arthur Streets and will conclude at the domed Courthouse downtown.

The Italian Festival on Water Street runs from 9:30 to 2.