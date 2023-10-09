BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – People gathered along Main Street today to catch the annual Columbus Day Parade and Tournament of Marching Bands.

Six local schools competed this year, including Whitney Point, Chenango Forks, Johnson City, Union-Endicott, Athens, and Williamson.

The parade showcased several local Italian organizations, first responders, and antique cars.

The marching bands compete in three different categories, Drum Major, Color Guard, and Band.

For Class A, Johnson City swept the board and won all three divisions.

The band’s director, Mark Buza says they performed an original piece that they wrote over the summer.

“We’ve been participating in this parade for a long time. It’s really wonderful to see the community and the kids really get jazzed up about it right? They want to perform for them, it’s a beautiful event and they’re proud of all of the hard work that they’ve done,” said Buzza.

JC took home first place with a band score of 99 out of 100.

Buza says that now, the band’s attention turns to the Golden Circle of Bands competition in Vestal over the weekend.

In Class B, Williamson won Band and Drum Major with Athens winning color guard. And Whitney Point swept the class C division.