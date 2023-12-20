ALBANY, NEW YORK (WIVT/WBGH) – A man from Copake, New York, was sentenced today to 85 months in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography.

Christopher Stickles, age 35, admitted that between January 2021 and August 2022, he accessed the internet in order to visit file-sharing sites and websites that contained child pornography. Stickles further admitted that while on these sites, he downloaded numerous still image and video files that contained child pornography.

United States District Judge Anne M. Nardacci also sentenced Stickles to a 15-year term of supervised release to begin after he serves his term of imprisonment, and to pay a total of $6,000 in restitution to two victims of the offenses of conviction. Stickles will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force, which includes Special Agents of the FBI, and state and local police investigators, including from the New York State Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Belliss prosecuted the case as part of Project Safe Childhood. Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice, Project Safe Childhood is led by United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS). Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.