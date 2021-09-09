NORWICH, NY – Downtown Norwich will come alive with music and all different types of art this weekend.

The Colorscape Chenango Festival returns for its 27th year.

25 artists will be spaced out throughout the parks downtown, as well as live music from 3 stages and “Art Zones” where budding artists can make their own pieces.

The festival was nationally recognized as one of the top 200 art festivals by Sunshine Artist Magazine for the past 3 years.

President of the Colorscape Chenango Board Melissa deCordova says the festival is all about having a sense of community.

She says this year, safety is one of the top priorities.

“We are fully excited and so thankful that we are going to be able to provide a space that is safe for everyone. We’ll have as I said, less artists so there’ll be more social distancing, and we expect people to honor that and be as safe as they are in their everyday life and thank goodness we’re going to be back in the parks and Downtown Norwich,” says deCordova.

In addition to all the art, there will be 7 food vendors.

You can head over on Saturday from 10 to 6 or Sunday from 11 to 5.

A listing of events is at Colorscape.org.