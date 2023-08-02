NORWICH, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) After receiving submissions from multiple highschoolers from across the region, Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival has announced the winner of their 2023 scholarship.

Tiannah Dean-Anderson of Oxford High School has won the Francis K. Wilcox Emerging Young Artist Scholarship. Her art will be displayed and sold alongside professional artists at this year’s Festival, held on September 9 and 10 in East and West Parks. The scholarship program is intended to honor and give public recognition to high achieving student artists.

“I love the process of creating art and watching the project come to life as well as the steps it takes to get to the final piece. I use art as a way to express what I’m feeling or as a way to distract myself from reality. Art has always been something I’ve enjoyed doing since I was young. No matter what media I was using I just love creating,” said Dean-Anderson.

Dean-Anderson will be awarded $350 at the Festival’s Award’s Breakfast on September 10. She will also receive a gift certificate for Golden Artist Colors products.

“This is the tenth year we’ve offered this scholarship program,” said Peggy Finnegan, Visual Arts Coordinator. “We are incredibly happy to see the return of this opportunity for the area’s young artists. Tiannah is the first Emerging Artist to take part in the festival since 2019 due to the pandemic.”

Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival is one of the country’s top 100 classic and contemporary craft shows by Sunshine Artist Magazine. The free, two-day festival features over 100 artists displaying and selling their work. Colorscape also offers live music and poetry, food, and activities for all ages. The festival has been celebrating premier artists in downtown Norwich since 1995