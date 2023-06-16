NORWHICH N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival has unveiled the lineup of performers appearing on the NBT Mainstage at the nationally recognized fine arts festival this September 9th & 10th.

The NBT Mainstage is home to nationally and regionally recognized bands and solo performers, emphasizing folk, blues, and rock.

“I’m excited about another great year! We have just the right mix of our favorite performers, new groups, and new music that we can’t wait to fall in love with!” Colorscape Chenango Arts Festival Executive Director, Celeste Friend said.

Here is a full lineup of performers for the weekend:

SATURDAY

Mustard’s Retreat

The Kennedys

The Christine Spero Group

Leni Stern & Friends

Paper Sun

The Slambovian Circus of Dreams

SUNDAY

Autumn Sun

The Kennedys

The Sloan Wainwright Band

Adam Ezra Group

Prof. Louie & the Crowmatix with The Woodstock Horns

In addition to the NBT Mainstage, the festival has two other entertaining stages. This year Peggy’s Stage is hosting three new acts, Lourdes Tai Chai and festival favorite Mark Sands/Realtime Dixieland Band.

The Art Zone Stage offers family-friendly musical performers, storytellers, jugglers, and fun acts. Attendees to the festival can find Information on all 2023 performers on the website, www.colorscape.org.