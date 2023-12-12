BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A painter and mathematician has created a series of works based directly on music.

Colorful Music is an exhibition by Alberto Rubio of Greene that’s on display at the Whole in the Wall Restaurant until Christmas.

Rubio was inspired by writings of Isaac Newton who drew a direct correlation between the 7 colors of the rainbow and the 7 notes on the musical scale.

Each of his paintings represents a different chord, composed of 3 notes.

Rubio says he’s always been interested in music and when he considered that both sound and light are made of wavelengths, he discovered a harmony between the patterns and sequences.Artist Alberto Rubio says, “You discover that we are not so far between these two things. They are really, really close. I decided that I really needed to see what happened here. Then I started to study and mix colors and look at the math behind that. And I discovered Wow, there is something here.”

Rubio, who was born and raised in Bogota, Colombia, says his theory is rooted in scientific principles.

You can read more about it at Maria Iribarne dot com.

Whole in the Wall is open Fridays from 11 to 3 and 4 to 8 and Saturdays 4 to 8.