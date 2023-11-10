VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Veterans were trading war stories and sharing memories at Elderwood Village in the Town of Vestal earlier today.

Members of the Broome County Veterans Memorial Association visited the facility to perform a 21 gun salute and present our nation’s colors to the residents of Elderwood.

Following the ceremony, everyone was welcomed inside the home for refreshments where Elderwood’s own veterans were honored with certificates and flags.

This program was just one of several the Association has put on over recent weeks in recognition of Veterans Day.

Chief Petty Officer Walt Loveless, president of the Association, says its crucial to acknowledge our oldest living veterans while we have time to do so.

“It’s tough to get recognition for your service if you live in an assisted living center or somewhere else because you’re not in the limelight,” Loveless said. “Unfortunately, sometimes when we have people in assisted living facilities or other facilities they’re sort of forgotten.”

The association will continue it’s stretch of programming with a ceremony at the Washington Street Memorial tomorrow. This annual ceremony will promptly begin at 11:11.