Colonial, Stone Fox and Dos Rios participate in Restaurant Week

BINGHAMTON, NY – As warmer weather approaches, some downtown Binghamton eateries are taking maximum advantage of outdoor seating for the return of Restaurant Week.

But the owners of The Colonial, Dos Rios and The Stone Fox have worked to increase outside capacity through their decks and working with the city to occupy more sidewalk space.

For Restaurant Week, all three are offering 3 course dinners for 20 dollars while Stone Fox and Colonial have 3 course lunches for 12.

Popular items are the Beer Cheese and PB and J burgers at Colonial, the Margherita pizza at Stone Fox and the Dos Rios burrito which was named one of the best burritos in the country by the Food Network.

Co-Owner Alex Jaffe says the deals are for dine-in or takeout.

“This past year has definitely been difficult. We’ve seen a reduction in not just lunch but in everyone going out to eat. But people have been coming out, they have been supporting local, so we’ve just got to thank the people of Binghamton for continuing to do so whether they are coming in or just ordering for takeout,” says Jaffe.

The Colonial is open 7 days per week from 11 to 11.

Stone Fox is open 11 to 11 Tuesday through Sunday,

And Dos Rios is open 4 to 11 Tuesday through Sunday.

17 eateries are participating in Binghamton Restaurant Week which runs through next Thursday.

You can see a list of the locations, their special menus and hours at eatBing.com.