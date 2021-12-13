BINGHAMTON, NY – Despite a social media post indicating that it planned to reopen on Friday, the restaurant at the heart of a sexual assault controversy remained shuttered over the weekend.

The Colonial, along with its sister eateries Dos Rios and Stone Fox, are the subject of allegations of sexual misconduct that have gone viral on local social media.

In response, all 3 closed last Thursday with Facebook posts citing “deeply disturbing” allegations about “abhorrent activities” that are claimed to have taken place inside Colonial.

On Friday, Binghamton Police acknowledged that they are investigating an alleged incident involving the owners that reportedly took place on Sunday November 28.

Police say they are aware that other accusations of sexual misconduct have been made online and they encouraged others with knowledge of wrongdoing to come forward.

Also Friday, the Colonial posted briefly that it was planning a reopening that evening, saying it would not comment on baseless claims or cancel culture.

However, the post was pulled shortly after and none of the restaurants reopened over the weekend.

On Saturday night, about 100 protesters rallied and marched outside the restaurants in protest of the alleged sex crimes.