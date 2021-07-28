Colonial sets up for Olympics, encourages everyone to come in and watch

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local bar that prides itself in its themed holidays, is all set up for the Olympics.

The Colonial was set up for Christmas in July, but quickly transformed into “Your Summer Home for the Olympics” overnight.

Inside the bar you’ll notice flags hanging from the ceiling showcasing the countries that are competing in Tokyo for the summer games.

On the windows there are stickers of the Olympic ring as well.

Chris Kehoe, operations manager for Colonial says, the Colonial loves doing different themes.

“It gives people something to look forward to, especially with the ending of COVID and everyone previously being stuck indoors. Any chance we can get people to come out and enjoy themselves, be social again, theres no right and theres no wrong to it,” says Kehoe.

The Colonial will have different Olympic events showing on all their TV screens for the duration of the games.

Kehoe says after that they are excited to get the Colonial ready for its next theme.

The Colonial is open daily at 11:30.