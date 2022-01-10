BINGHAMTON, NY – The downtown restaurant at the heart of a sexual assault controversy reopened Friday night.

The Colonial, along with sister restaurants Dos Rios Cantina and Stone Fox, all closed abruptly on December 9th as accusations of sex crimes circulated online.

The Colonial announced its reopening via a lengthy Facebook post, in which they acknowledged the allegations, calling them serious and traumatic.

The restaurant also says they’ve hired a law firm from outside the county to advise on how to handle the situation going forward.

In December, Binghamton Police acknowledged that they were looking into an incident that had allegedly taken place at the Colonial on Thanksgiving weekend.

No arrests have been made at this time.