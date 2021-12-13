BINGHAMTON, NY – The Colonial, along with its sister restaurants Stone Fox and Dos Rios, are under fire following recent sexual harassment claims.

Thursday:

Thursday afternoon posts appear on the Facebook accounts of all 3 eateries, announcing they will be closing until further notice.

The post calls the allegations “deeply disturbing” and is pulled down shortly after it’s posted.

Read full post here.

Friday:

Friday morning Animal Adventure Owner Jordan Patch pulls his investment in Dos Rios, saying their values do not align.

Later that day, the Colonial posts that they are planning to open at 5. No word on the other restaurants.

The post now refers to the allegations as “baseless claims” and they say they will not succumb to “cancel culture.”

Binghamton Police release a statement saying the are investigating an incident that occurred at the restaurant on November 28.

District Attorney Mike Korchak posts a video to his Facebook account saying that his office has received a large number of calls recently about incidents occurring in Broome County.

The Facebook post is removed and the Colonial does not open.

Saturday

The Colonial and sister restaurants still do not open.

About 100 protestors take to Binghamton Streets around 8 pm in a “Downtown Shutdown” protest.