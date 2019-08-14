College resident directors and R.A.’s take place in fire safety training

VESTAL, N.Y. – With the school year rapidly approaching, resident assistants at local colleges are preparing to keep students safe.

Binghamton University and SUNY Broome’s 2019 resident directors and RA’s took part in their annual fire safety training recently.

Hands-on exercises included fire extinguisher training, a simulated sprinkler activation trailer and going through a simulated fire room filled with smoke.

Attendees also had a meet and greet with the Vestal fire department to ask whatever questions they may have.

Third year R.A. Mentor at BU, Johanna Quituisaca, says she feels prepared to deal with various emergency situations thanks to the training.

“We got exposed to some of the atmosphere we can experience if there’s ever a fire. We got a simulation here with a fog and what to do with those kind of scenarios and what do if there’s a fire like what’s the protocol. It’s pretty helpful because we get hands on experience,” says Quituisaca.

This year, roughly 180 students took part between Binghamton University and SUNY Broome.