TOWN OF COLESVILLE, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Police are currently investigating a fatal crash that killed one teenager and injured two others.

On October 30, at approximately 4:40 p.m., patrols from the Broome County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle crash in the Town of Colesville. The accident occurred on Welton Street between Still Road and Old Welton Street.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a pickup truck containing the three teenagers left the roadway before colliding with a tree.

The two passengers were treated at UHS Binghamton General Hospital for minor injuries. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. More details will be released as the investigation concludes.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the New York State Police, the Harpursville Fire Department, Windsor Fire Department, Windsor Emergency Services and the Colesville Volunteer Ambulance Service.