Colesville celebrates 200 years with new town seal

COLESVILLE, NY – The Town of Colesville is kicking off its celebration with a unveiling.

Colesville is coming up on their 200th year anniversary, and what better way to honor that milestone than with an official Town Seal.

The planning committee was brainstorming ideas on how to celebrate, when they realized they don’t have a Seal like other towns do.

The committee opened it up to the public asking anyone to draw what they’d want the Seal to look like.

Town Supervisor of Colesville, Glenn Winsor says that 21 people in the community submitted a drawing.

“It was not, you know, an easy selection. But, you know there was very many that were very creative ideas and I appreciate the time each and every contestant took,” says Winsor.

Since they wanted the public in on the decision, they had them come in and vote on which one they liked the best.

Out of all 21 contestants, Sarah Young, a junior at their high school was chosen as the winner.

Young says that she found out about this contest from her history teacher.

“I live off of 235, so I pass under the train trestle, a bunch of times a day. So, that was like the main thing that stood out in my head and what I designed it after and I really like how it turned out,” says Young.

Young says she has always enjoyed drawing in her free time and feels really honored that her Seal was selected to represent the town.

A presentation will be held May 8th at 11 in the gazebo next to town hall, where the first official Town Seal will be revealed to the public.