HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Get your towels and sunscreen ready for the inaugural Broome County Beach Bash.

Broome County’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services held a news conference today to outline the festivities.

On Saturday, August 27th, enjoy an afternoon of free activities and fun at Cole Park.

The park will have a slip-n-slide, bounce house, yard games, food and beverage vendors, nature walks, boating, live-music, fire-pits down on the beach, and a fireworks display from across the pond to cap off the evening.

Parks Director Liz Woidt said that it’s another opportunity to enjoy what Broome County Parks have to offer.

“It’s just going to be a really great day to get out to Cole Park with your families. Enjoy kind of an end of the summer bash. What we’re really looking forward to is we’ll have David Black, who’s here today, who will be cutting one of our parks employees in half, and doing a lot of cool tricks and things for your family to see.”

BC Transit will be providing roundtrip transportation from the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena in downtown Binghamton to Cole park beginning at 2 P.M.

Transportation will stop following the fireworks.

If the weather is not cooperative, the beach bash will be held the next day, Sunday, August 28th.

For more information on activities and times, visit gobroomecounty.com/beachbash.