Cold Case: Police continue looking into the 40 year-old homicide of Binghamton man

BINGHAMTON, NY – 40 years later, the New York State Police are still looking for the killer of a 30 year-old Binghamton man.

On November 9th, 1980, Barry Marquart’s roommate allegedly called Marquart’s father, saying he hadn’t seen him since 2 days prior.

Marquart’s father filed a missing person report with the Oneonta State Police, who passed the information to Binghamton.

That same day, Marquart’s car was found at the Exit 5 rest area on Interstate 81 in the Town of Dickinson, what is now Otisiningo Park.

Soon after, 500 feet away from the car, resting shallow water of the Chenango River, his body was discovered. Foul play was not suspected.

South of the river his wallet was located and it was determined he had a missing watch.

The following day, November 10, an autopsy was done and the cause of death was ruled to be drowning and Marquart was believed to have injuries from blows to his head and face.

According to the New York State Police, many leads have surfaced, with several interviews with potential witnesses over the years, but the homicide has never been solved.

However, the case remains open, and anyone with information regarding it is asked to call the New York State Police at 607-561-7400.