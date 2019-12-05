Cohoes man faces manslaughter charge after 6- week- old child dies

COHOES, NY – A father is charged with manslaughter resulting in the death of his 6-week old son.

Anthony Ojeda, a 38 year-old man from Cohoes, near Albany, also faces an assault charge after breaking the infants ribs at two-weeks old.

When EMS workers entered his home on Tuesday, the saw the child had thrown up.

Ojeda confessed that he believed the baby ingested meth and he did not call for help, although toxicology reports for the infant have not returned.

The baby was taken to Albany Medical Center on Tuesday where he died.