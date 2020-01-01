“Coffee with a Cop” making its way to the village of Franklin

A fun morning with local police is scheduled for this weekend for the village of Franklin.



The New York State Police and other regional law enforcement are hosting “Coffee With a Cop” on Sunday.



The event will take place at 9:00 am to noon at The Tulip and the Rose cafe on Main Street in Franklin, near Sidney and Unadilla.



NYSP says everyone is welcome to come, enjoy a cup of coffee, and get to know local law enforcement.



“Coffee With a Cop” is a national program which works to make sure that people know they can trust their local police.



You can even speak with officers about concerns you may have in a casual setting.