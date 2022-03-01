SMITHVILLE, NY – A Chenango County man accused of killing his former girlfriend back in 2019 is now facing 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty.

Amelia Wakefield was 16 when she was shot and killed on May 3rd of 2019.

Cody Coleman was 18 at the time.

The Chenango County Sheriff’s office responded to a call at 6:51 pm to a residence on Water Street in Smithville, where Wakefield was found deceased in a bedroom.

Coleman originally plead not guilty when being charged with felony counts of second degree murder and criminal use of a firearm.

According to the Chenango County D-A’s office, he was sentenced yesterday after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter.